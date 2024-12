Antonio Rudiger couldn't hold back his laughter at Barcelona’s unexpected loss.

The Real Madrid defender's reaction was filmed after being informed of the final result, Idman.biz reports.

Despite Real Madrid drawing 3:3 with Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga's 17th round, Barcelona suffered a shocking home defeat against Leganés (0:1).

The video circulating on social media shows Rudiger displaying the result on his phone, reacting with surprise and amusement at Barça’s loss.

Idman.biz