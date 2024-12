The past weekend was marked by several managerial resignations.

Idman.biz reports that four of these occurred in England:

• Gary O'Neil left Wolverhampton,

• Russell Martin departed Southampton,

• Neil Harris resigned from Millwall,

• Des Buckingham stepped down from Oxford United.

In addition to these, Olivier Dall'Oglio resigned as the head coach of Saint-Étienne, and Bulent Uygun left his position as head coach of Sivasspor.

Idman.biz