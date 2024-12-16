runo Fernandes has etched his name in Manchester United's history.

Idman.biz reports that the Portuguese midfielder has become the player with the most penalty goals in the Premier League for the club.

Fernandes scored during the 16th-round match against Manchester City, marking his 21st penalty goal. He has stepped up to the penalty spot 25 times.

With this achievement, Fernandes surpassed the record of club legend Wayne Rooney, who scored 20 penalty goals from his last 28 attempts.

Manchester United triumphed in the derby with a 2-1 victory.

