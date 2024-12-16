Orkhan Aliyev matches Walter Guglielmone in Scoring feat"

Kapaz player Orkhan Aliyev has reached a milestone by scoring his 30th goal in Azerbaijani championship history.

Idman.biz reports that the 29-year-old achieved this feat during Kapaz’s 1-2 away defeat to Neftchi in Matchday 17 of the Misli Premier League. It was his 169th appearance.

Breaking down his career tally:

- Sumgayit: 14 goals

- Araz-Nakhchivan: 9 goals

- Kapaz: 7 goals

Orkhan did not score during his stints with Khazar Lankaran and Zira.

He becomes the 102nd player in Azerbaijani championship history to net 30 or more goals, sharing 99th-102nd places on the all-time scoring list alongside Kamal Guliyev, Walter Guglielmone, and Ceyhun Sultanov.



Idman.biz