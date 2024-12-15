Who scored the goals of Azerbaijan national team in the World Championship qualifiers? – VIEW HISTORY

In the 66 matches of the 7 World Cup qualifiers, Azerbaijan national team, which has just learned the names of its opponents in the qualifying stage of the 2026 World Cup, has scored 33 out of 34 goals, 1 of which was sent to the opponent's own goal.

Idman.biz reviewed the goals scored by Azerbaijan national team in the qualifiers of the world championships.

Azerbaijan national team scored in the second match of the first tournament in the world qualifiers. On August 31, 1996, Vidadi Rzayev scored the only goal of the match in the 28th minute of the match against Switzerland at the Tofig Bahramov republic stadium in Baku and gave Azerbaijan team its first victory in this tournament.

Vyacheslav Lychkin scored the first goal against Hungary on September 10 in the 3rd away match of that tournament. However, this goal did not help Azerbaijan team, which lost with a score of 1:3.

Afran Ismayilov scored the only double in the team in these competitions on September 4, 2017 in the home match against San Marino (5:1).

Emin Mahmudov scored the most goals in the team. Emin, who distinguished himself 4 times in the World Cup qualifiers, did all of them in the same tournament - in the qualifiers of the WC-2022. 2 of Azerbaijani players have distinguished themselves 3 times. While Afran Ismayilov scored all 3 goals in the World Cup-2018 qualifiers, Vagif Javadov scored two goals in the World Cup-2010 and one in the World Cup-2014 qualifiers.

4 of Azerbaijani players have 2 goals. Unlike Vadim Vasilyev (WC-2002), Elvin Mammadov (WC-2010) and Ruslan Abishov (WC-2014), Rashad Sadigov scored his goals in a different period (WC-2006, WC-2018). He scored his second accurate shot exactly 13 years after his first goal. He was distinguished for the first time in 2004, and for the second time on September 4, 2017. Sadigov, who scored in the 55th minute of the first match of the 2006 World Cup qualifiers (Azerbaijan - Wales, 1:1), was the author of the only goal of Azerbaijan team in the qualifiers of that World Cup.

15 Azerbaijani football players - Vidadi Rzayev, Nazim Suleymanov, Vyacheslav Lychkin, Zaur Taghizade, Farrukh Ismayilov, Rauf Aliyev, Mahir Shukurov, Rufat Dadashov, Rahid Amirguliyev, Ruslan Gurbanov, Maksim Medvedev, Dmitri Nazarov, Araz Abdullayev, Ramil Sheydayev and Azer Salahli, each scored 1 goal in the World Cup qualifiers.

The last goal was scored by Azer Salahli on November 11, 2021, in the 82nd minute of the match when we lost to Luxembourg with a score of 1:3. It was the last meeting of Azerbaijan national team in the World Championship qualifiers.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz