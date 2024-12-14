FIFA World Cup 2026: Azerbaijan’s match schedule announced

The schedule for the European qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been finalized, including the matches of the Azerbaijani national team in Group D.

Idman.biz reports the following match dates and times (in Baku time):

September 5, 2025

- 23:45: Iceland vs. Azerbaijan

- 23:45: Ukraine vs. Winner of France/Croatia

September 9, 2025

- 21:00: Azerbaijan vs. Ukraine

- 23:45: Winner of France/Croatia vs. Iceland

October 10, 2025

- 23:45: Winner of France/Croatia vs. Azerbaijan

- 23:45: Iceland vs. Ukraine

October 13, 2025

- 23:45: Iceland vs. Winner of France/Croatia

- 23:45: Ukraine vs. Azerbaijan

November 13, 2025

- 21:00: Azerbaijan vs. Iceland

- 23:45: Winner of France/Croatia vs. Ukraine

November 16, 2025

- 21:00: Azerbaijan vs. Winner of France/Croatia

- 21:00: Ukraine vs. Iceland

All kick-off times are listed in Baku time.

