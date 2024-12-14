AS Roma on the hunt for new head coach

AS Roma’s head coach, Claudio Ranieri, has decided to step down at the end of the season.

Idman.biz reports that Ranieri, who plans to retire from coaching, will take on a new role within the club's management.

As a result, the Italian club has started searching for his replacement, with a focus on appointing an Italian manager.

The top candidates for the position have already been identified: Carlo Ancelotti, currently managing Real Madrid, and Vincenzo Montella, who is leading the Turkish national team.

