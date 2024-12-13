13 December 2024
Qarabag nearing an unwanted record

Qarabag FK found themselves among the teams with the highest number of goals conceded in the Europa League league phase, as their streak of defeats continues.

Idman.biz reports that Gurban Gurbanov’s team has conceded 14 goals in 6 matches, averaging 2.33 goals per game. This places Qarabag among the tournament's three weakest defensive performers.

The only team to have conceded more is Dynamo Kyiv, with 15 goals. Meanwhile, France's Nice shares the same record as Qarabag, also conceding 14 goals. Both teams are just one goal shy of Dynamo Kyiv's unwanted record.

In addition to this trio, only two other teams—Besiktas and Maccabi Tel Aviv—have allowed more than 2.00 goals per game on average, each conceding 13 goals so far.

Qarabag has managed to earn just 3 points from their 6 games, placing them 33rd in the tournament standings.

