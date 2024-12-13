Gurban Gurbanov: “To grow, we must look ahead”

“We played against a well-organized defensive team. Unfortunately, we lost,” said Gurban Gurbanov, head coach of Qarabag, following their 0-1 defeat to Sweden’s Elfsborg in the sixth round of the UEFA Europa League group stage.

Idman.biz reports that the 52-year-old coach shared his thoughts during the post-match press conference, explaining the reasons behind the loss:

“We came here to win. My players fought until the end. But football is built on mistakes, and a momentary lapse in focus led to the goal. Regardless, I want to thank my players. They worked very hard this year. To continue growing, we must look forward. This year’s European matches have been a valuable experience.”

Gurbanov also addressed the upcoming winter transfer window:

“We aim to bring in new players every year. However, this doesn’t mean we plan to part ways with our current squad. We are actively searching for new talent and hope to make a few additions during the transfer period, depending on the situation.”

Idman.biz