Lionel Messi has shared a post on his social media about his recent visit to Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the post features highlights from the Argentine star’s various meetings in Baku.

The post quickly garnered a significant number of likes and comments, reflecting fans' enthusiasm.

For context, Messi and his teammates Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba participated in numerous events during their one-day trip to Azerbaijan on December 11.

