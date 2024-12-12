12 December 2024
First goalkeeper nominated for Player of the Week

A goalkeeper has been nominated for the Player of the Week award for the first time in the 2024/25 Champions League season.

Idman.biz reports that Brest shot-stopper Marko Bizo is among the four contenders, becoming the season's first goalkeeper to achieve this recognition.

Bizo played a crucial role in his team's 1-0 victory over PSV, delivering four impressive saves during the match.

The other nominees for the award are Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Michael Olise (Bayern), and Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid).

