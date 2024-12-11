Qarabag faces injury setbacks ahead of crucial clash with Elfsborg

Qarabag will face Elfsborg in their UEFA Europa League 2024/2025 league phase match with three notable absences.

According to the club's press office, the team will be without Aleksey Isayev, Kevin Medina, and Bahlul Mustafazada for the upcoming game, Idman.biz reports.

Isayev recently underwent surgery for a groin injury, while Medina has been diagnosed with a calf muscle strain. Mustafazada sustained a hamstring strain during match preparations, keeping him off the field for approximately 4–6 weeks.

The match between Elfsborg and Qarabag is scheduled to kick off at 00:00 Baku time on the night of December 12 to 13.

Idman.biz