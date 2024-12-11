11 December 2024
EN

Qarabag faces injury setbacks ahead of crucial clash with Elfsborg

Football
News
11 December 2024 10:08
27
Qarabag faces injury setbacks ahead of crucial clash with Elfsborg

Qarabag will face Elfsborg in their UEFA Europa League 2024/2025 league phase match with three notable absences.

According to the club's press office, the team will be without Aleksey Isayev, Kevin Medina, and Bahlul Mustafazada for the upcoming game, Idman.biz reports.

Isayev recently underwent surgery for a groin injury, while Medina has been diagnosed with a calf muscle strain. Mustafazada sustained a hamstring strain during match preparations, keeping him off the field for approximately 4–6 weeks.

The match between Elfsborg and Qarabag is scheduled to kick off at 00:00 Baku time on the night of December 12 to 13.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku
12:54
Football

President's grandchildren meet Lionel Messi and Inter Miami stars in Baku

The grandchildren of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Ali and Mikayil Agalarov, had the chance to meet global football icon Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates

RB Leipzig first to exit CL league phase
11:37
Football

RB Leipzig first to exit CL league phase

Leipzig lost all chances of reaching the playoffs
Mbappé's injury puts rest of 2024 in doubt after Champions League setback
11:15
Football

Mbappé's injury puts rest of 2024 in doubt after Champions League setback

Initial assessments regarding the condition of Kylian Mbappé, the forward for Real Madrid, have been revealed
Barcelona face Dortmund away, Juventus to take on Man City
11:01
Football

Barcelona face Dortmund away, Juventus to take on Man City

Nine matches are scheduled for the final game day of 2024
Qarabag announces schedule for final training in Sweden
09:57
Football

Qarabag announces schedule for final training in Sweden

The schedule for the pre-match press conference and open training session of Qarabag ahead of their UEFA Europa League 2024/2025 league phase match

UEFA Rankings: Azerbaijan's position announced
09:41
Football

UEFA Rankings: Azerbaijan's position announced

The latest UEFA country rankings have been revealed, highlighting the impact of recent Champions League league phase matches.

Most read

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, "drive a taxi, meet your needs" – INTERVIEW
9 December 18:12
Football

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, "drive a taxi, meet your needs" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Ramil Aliyev, the youngest head coach in the history of the Azerbaijan Premier League
Lithuanian “Baltic Bomber” Genadij Krajevskij dies
9 December 15:26
Boxing

Lithuanian “Baltic Bomber” Genadij Krajevskij dies

During his eight-year professional career, Krajevskij fought 76 bouts, winning only one
Learning volleyball with Alla Hasanova: Future stars in the making – PHOTO
9 December 14:37
Volleyball

Learning volleyball with Alla Hasanova: Future stars in the making – PHOTO

Volleyball remains one of the most beloved sports in the country, and significant efforts are underway to develop future stars
Manchester United said goodbye to its sports director
8 December 14:23
World football

Manchester United said goodbye to its sports director

Manchester United has parted ways with sporting director Dan Ashworth