Qarabag announces schedule for final training in Sweden

The schedule for the pre-match press conference and open training session of Qarabag ahead of their UEFA Europa League 2024/2025 league phase match against Sweden's Elfsborg has been confirmed.

According to the club's press office, the press conference with head coach Gurban Gurbanov will take place today at 21:40 Baku time, Idman.biz reports.

An open training session, with the first 15 minutes accessible to media representatives, will begin at 22:00 Baku time.

The match between Elfsborg and Qarabag is scheduled to kick off at 00:00 Baku time, during the night of December 12 to 13.

