The UEFA Champions League witnessed another exciting matchday as several key games took place in the sixth round of the league phase.

Nine matches were held on the first day of this round, featuring intense clashes involving clubs from Europe’s top five leagues, Idman.biz reprorts.

Two highly anticipated matches stood out: one in Italy and the other in Germany.

In Italy, Real Madrid faced Atalanta in a thrilling encounter, securing a 3-2 victory away from home. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen hosted Inter Milan in Germany. Despite being defensively solid in the tournament, the Italian side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat.

Elsewhere, Liverpool continued their dominant run, edging Girona with a 1-0 victory to maintain their perfect record in the competition.

Champions League league phase – Round VI results (December 10):

Dinamo vs. Celtic: 0-0

Girona vs. Liverpool: 0-1

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid: 2-3

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Inter Milan: 1-0

Brest vs. PSV: 1-0

Brugge vs. Sporting: 2-1

Leipzig vs. Aston Villa: 2-3

Salzburg vs. PSG: 0-3

Shakhtar vs. Bayern Munich: 1-5

The group stage concludes on December 11, with more action to come.

Idman.biz