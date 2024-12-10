Qarabag ranks 45th in Europe: Ahead of Tottenham and Napoli

The positions of Azerbaijani clubs in European football rankings have been revealed.

According to the latest announcement by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), out of the 504 teams in the world rankings, 285 represent Europe, Idman.biz reports.

Among these, four Azerbaijani clubs are listed. Qarabag ranks 45th in Europe with 177.5 points.

Gurban Gurbanov’s team is ahead of European clubs such as Tottenham and Lyon, and also outranks teams like Monaco, Anderlecht, Besiktas, Napoli, Betis, Leipzig, Brest, and Girona.

With 94.25 points, Zira holds the 126th position, while Sabah with 62.5 points is in 237th place. Debutant Turan Tovuz is ranked 284th with 53.75 points.

In the world rankings, Qarabag is 67th, Zira is 219th, Sabah is 409th, and Turan Tovuz is 496th.

Idman.biz