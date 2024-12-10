Nico Williams sets his sights on a summer move to Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao's 22-year-old winger Nico Williams has expressed his interest in moving to Barcelona during the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Sport.es journalist Toni Juanmartí, Williams has informed Barcelona's management of his readiness to join the Catalan giants, Idman.biz reports.

Interestingly, the winger declined a transfer offer from Barcelona earlier this season, choosing to remain with Athletic Bilbao at the time.

Williams, who has been with Athletic since July 2021, is currently under contract until June 2027. According to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €70 million.

Idman.biz