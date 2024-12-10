Udinese end six-game winless run with victory over Monza - VIDEO

Udinese secured a much-needed 2-1 victory over Monza in the final match of Serie A’s 15th round, breaking a five-game winless streak and climbing to ninth place in the standings.

The visitors took an early lead just six minutes into the match when Lorenzo Lucca found the net, Idman.biz reports.

Monza, fighting to break their own poor run of form, managed to equalize through Greek defender Giorgos Kyriakopoulos just two minutes after the restart. However, Udinese regained the upper hand in the 70th minute with a decisive strike from Slovenian center-back Jaka Bijol.

Despite Monza dominating possession and creating numerous chances, they were unable to capitalize, with their winless streak now extending to eight games. Only one team in Serie A has scored fewer goals than Monza this season, highlighting their struggles in front of the net.

For Udinese, the win marks their first since October 25, offering a significant morale boost. The result moves them one point ahead of Empoli, consolidating their mid-table position and providing a foundation to build upon as the season progresses.

The scorers are Lorenzo Lucca (6'), Giorgos Kyriakopoulos (47'), Jaka Bijol (70')

Udinese's position became 9th in Serie A

This victory could signify a turning point for Udinese, while Monza faces mounting pressure to address their ongoing offensive shortcomings.

