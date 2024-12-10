10 December 2024
EN

Udinese end six-game winless run with victory over Monza - VIDEO

Football
News
10 December 2024 09:49
25
Udinese end six-game winless run with victory over Monza - VIDEO

Udinese secured a much-needed 2-1 victory over Monza in the final match of Serie A’s 15th round, breaking a five-game winless streak and climbing to ninth place in the standings.

The visitors took an early lead just six minutes into the match when Lorenzo Lucca found the net, Idman.biz reports.

Monza, fighting to break their own poor run of form, managed to equalize through Greek defender Giorgos Kyriakopoulos just two minutes after the restart. However, Udinese regained the upper hand in the 70th minute with a decisive strike from Slovenian center-back Jaka Bijol.

Despite Monza dominating possession and creating numerous chances, they were unable to capitalize, with their winless streak now extending to eight games. Only one team in Serie A has scored fewer goals than Monza this season, highlighting their struggles in front of the net.

For Udinese, the win marks their first since October 25, offering a significant morale boost. The result moves them one point ahead of Empoli, consolidating their mid-table position and providing a foundation to build upon as the season progresses.

The scorers are Lorenzo Lucca (6'), Giorgos Kyriakopoulos (47'), Jaka Bijol (70')

Udinese's position became 9th in Serie A

This victory could signify a turning point for Udinese, while Monza faces mounting pressure to address their ongoing offensive shortcomings.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Anatoliy Banishevskiy: Eternal Icon of Azerbaijani Football
14:22
Football

Anatoliy Banishevskiy: Eternal Icon of Azerbaijani Football

Today marks the anniversary of the passing of Anatoliy Banishevskiy, a true legend of Azerbaijani football
Azerbaijan national defender signs new contract with South Korean club
13:30
Football

Azerbaijan national defender signs new contract with South Korean club

Azerbaijani national football player Anton Kryvotsyuk has signed a new contract with South Korea's Daejeon Citizen FC
Mahir Emreli's vacation dream
12:37
Football

Mahir Emreli's vacation dream

"We still need to earn points to enjoy a peaceful vacation"
Lionel Messi excluded from FIFPro 2024 Team of the Year for the first time in history
10:31
Football

Lionel Messi excluded from FIFPro 2024 Team of the Year for the first time in history

The team, determined by the votes of over 21,000 professional footballers from 70 countries
Getafe edge past Espanyol 1-0 to escape LaLiga relegation zone - VIDEO
09:39
Football

Getafe edge past Espanyol 1-0 to escape LaLiga relegation zone - VIDEO

Both teams exhibited determination, but Getafe's defense and tactical discipline made the difference
West Ham 2-1 Wolves: Bowen's decisive strike lifts West Ham past Wolves - VIDEO
09:29
Football

West Ham 2-1 Wolves: Bowen's decisive strike lifts West Ham past Wolves - VIDEO

West Ham clinched a narrow 2-1 victory over struggling Wolves in a tense Premier League match

Most read

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, “drive a taxi, meet your needs”" – INTERVIEW
9 December 18:12
Football

Ramil Aliyev: "They tell, “drive a taxi, meet your needs”" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Ramil Aliyev, the youngest head coach in the history of the Azerbaijan Premier League
Rodrigo is injured again
7 December 17:23
Football

Rodrigo is injured again

The winger will miss today's match against Girona of the 16th round of La Liga
Elchin Mammadov was assigned to the match Fenerbahce - Athletic
7 December 16:05
Football

Elchin Mammadov was assigned to the match Fenerbahce - Athletic

The match will take place on December 11 at the Shukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul
Turan Tovuz and Kepaz were punished by AFFA
7 December 16:36
Football

Turan Tovuz and Kepaz were punished by AFFA

The events of the 1/8 final stage of the Azerbaijan Cup were discussed at the meeting