Ukrainian football match interrupted due to airstrike threat

A match in the Ukrainian Premier League was suspended due to a Russian airstrike threat.

The game between Dynamo Kyiv and Alexandria was halted in the 58th minute during the 16th round, Idman.biz reports.

At the time of the interruption, Dynamo Kyiv was leading 3-0.

The forced break lasted around 40 minutes while the airstrike threat passed. After the situation de-escalated, the game resumed for an additional 35 minutes, but no further goals were scored.

This disruption highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Ukraine, particularly in terms of safety during sporting events amid the conflict.

Idman.biz