There is a GAP between Qarabag and Elfsborg

The new rating list of the top European teams has been announced.

The table includes 400 strongest clubs of the continent, Idman.biz reports.

4 representatives of Azerbaijan were included in the list. The best of Azerbaijan is Qarabag. Gurban Gurbanov's students ranked 63rd with 279 points.

Neftchi is 254th with 19 points. Sabah is 4 points behind and is in 277th place. Zire with 14 points is 11 places behind.

Elfsborg, the next opponent of Qarabag in the European League, has 55 points. The Swedish club is 103 steps behind the Azerbaijani champion - 166th. The two teams are separated by a huge gap in the list.

The list is headed by Real with 2425 points.

Idman.biz