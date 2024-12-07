7 December 2024
Emin Jafarov in the UEFA Youth League game

7 December 2024 11:47
Emin Jafarov, head of AFFA's Game Operations Department, was appointed by UEFA.

He will be the UEFA representative of the game Trabzonspor (Turkiye) - Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina), which will be held in the III stage of the Champions League of the UEFA Youth League, Idman.biz reports.

The return match, which will be organized at the Senol Gunes Sports Complex stadium in Trabzon, will take place on December 11.

Trabzonspor - Sarajevo match will be managed by Belarusian chief referee Amine Kourgheli. The first game in Bosnia and Herzegovina ended with a score of 2:2.

