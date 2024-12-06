Liverpool loses in latest Merseyside derby – WEEK’S FIXTURES

This weekend, the next round of games will take place in Europe’s national leagues.
Idman.biz reports that the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool in England stands out.
The difference in the teams’ levels is clear: Liverpool is the Premier League leader with 35 points, while Everton is in 15th place, 21 points behind. In the last derby played in April, Everton won 2-0.
Additionally, on December 8, the London derby between Tottenham and Chelsea will see which team is stronger. Chelsea, in second place with 28 points, is eight points ahead of their rivals. It’s also worth noting that Tottenham has lost its last two derbies – 1-4 and 0-2.
On Sunday, in Italy, the match between leaders Napoli and Lazio can be highlighted. Napoli, four points ahead of their opponent, is currently at the top of the table. Lazio has won three out of the last four encounters between the two sides.
In Turkiye, the game of the week will be the Besiktas – Fenerbahce derby. Fenerbahce, who lead by 10 points, has won their last two encounters with the Black Eagles – 3-1 and 2-1.
Fixtures:
England
Premier League, Matchweek 15
December 7
16:30 Everton - Liverpool
19:00 Aston Villa - Southampton
19:00 Brentford – Newcastle
19:00 Crystal Palace - Manchester City
21:30 Manchester United - Nottingham Forest
December 8
18:00 Fulham - Arsenal
18:00 Ipswich - Bournemouth
18:00 Leicester - Brighton
20:30 Tottenham - Chelsea
December 9
00:00 West Ham – Wolverhampton
Spain
La Liga, Matchweek 16
December 6
00:00 Celta - Mallorca
December 7
17:00 Las Palmas - Valladolid
19:15 Betis - Barcelona
21:30 Valencia - Rayo Vallecano
00:00 Girona - Real Madrid
December 8
17:00 Leganés - Real Sociedad
19:15 Athletic - Villarreal
21:30 Osasuna - Alaves
00:00 Atlético - Sevilla
December 9
00:00 Getafe - Espanyol
Italy
Serie A, Matchweek 15
December 6
21:30 Inter - Parma
23:45 Atalanta - Milan
December 7
18:00 Genoa - Torino
21:00 Juventus - Bologna
23:45 Roma - Lecce
December 8
15:30 Fiorentina - Cagliari
18:00 Verona - Empoli
21:00 Venezia - Como
23:45 Napoli - Lazio
December 9
23:45 Monza - Udinese
Germany
Bundesliga, Matchweek 13
December 6
23:30 Stuttgart - Union Berlin
December 7
18:30 Bayer Leverkusen - St. Pauli
18:30 Eintracht - Augsburg
18:30 Bayern Munich - Heidenheim
18:30 Holstein Kiel - Leipzig
18:30 Bochum - Werder Bremen
21:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach - Borussia Dortmund
December 8
18:30 Wolfsburg - Mainz
20:30 Hoffenheim - Freiburg
France
Ligue 1, Matchweek 14
December 6
22:00 Lille - Brest
00:00 Auxerre - PSG
December 7
20:00 Monaco - Toulouse
22:00 Nice - Le Havre
00:00 Angers - Lyon
December 8
18:00 Lens - Montpellier
20:00 Nantes - Rennes
20:00 Strasbourg - Reims
23:45 Saint-Étienne - Marseille
Turkey
Süper Lig, Matchweek 15
December 6
21:00 Trabzonspor - Kasımpaşa
December 7
14:30 Konyaspor - Antalyaspor
17:00 Goztepe - Adana Demirspor
20:00 Besiktas – Fenerbahce
December 8
14:30 Eyupspor - Samsunspor
17:00 Kayserispor - Alanyaspor
17:00 Sivasspor - Galatasaray
20:00 Basaksehir - Hatayspor
December 9
21:00 Gaziantep - Caykur Rizespor
