Liverpool loses in latest Merseyside derby – WEEK’S FIXTURES

This weekend, the next round of games will take place in Europe’s national leagues.

Idman.biz reports that the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool in England stands out.

The difference in the teams’ levels is clear: Liverpool is the Premier League leader with 35 points, while Everton is in 15th place, 21 points behind. In the last derby played in April, Everton won 2-0.

Additionally, on December 8, the London derby between Tottenham and Chelsea will see which team is stronger. Chelsea, in second place with 28 points, is eight points ahead of their rivals. It’s also worth noting that Tottenham has lost its last two derbies – 1-4 and 0-2.

On Sunday, in Italy, the match between leaders Napoli and Lazio can be highlighted. Napoli, four points ahead of their opponent, is currently at the top of the table. Lazio has won three out of the last four encounters between the two sides.

In Turkiye, the game of the week will be the Besiktas – Fenerbahce derby. Fenerbahce, who lead by 10 points, has won their last two encounters with the Black Eagles – 3-1 and 2-1.

Fixtures:

England

Premier League, Matchweek 15

December 7

16:30 Everton - Liverpool

19:00 Aston Villa - Southampton

19:00 Brentford – Newcastle

19:00 Crystal Palace - Manchester City

21:30 Manchester United - Nottingham Forest

December 8

18:00 Fulham - Arsenal

18:00 Ipswich - Bournemouth

18:00 Leicester - Brighton

20:30 Tottenham - Chelsea

December 9

00:00 West Ham – Wolverhampton



Spain

La Liga, Matchweek 16

December 6

00:00 Celta - Mallorca

December 7

17:00 Las Palmas - Valladolid

19:15 Betis - Barcelona

21:30 Valencia - Rayo Vallecano

00:00 Girona - Real Madrid

December 8

17:00 Leganés - Real Sociedad

19:15 Athletic - Villarreal

21:30 Osasuna - Alaves

00:00 Atlético - Sevilla

December 9

00:00 Getafe - Espanyol



Italy

Serie A, Matchweek 15

December 6

21:30 Inter - Parma

23:45 Atalanta - Milan

December 7

18:00 Genoa - Torino

21:00 Juventus - Bologna

23:45 Roma - Lecce

December 8

15:30 Fiorentina - Cagliari

18:00 Verona - Empoli

21:00 Venezia - Como

23:45 Napoli - Lazio

December 9

23:45 Monza - Udinese



Germany

Bundesliga, Matchweek 13

December 6

23:30 Stuttgart - Union Berlin

December 7

18:30 Bayer Leverkusen - St. Pauli

18:30 Eintracht - Augsburg

18:30 Bayern Munich - Heidenheim

18:30 Holstein Kiel - Leipzig

18:30 Bochum - Werder Bremen

21:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach - Borussia Dortmund

December 8

18:30 Wolfsburg - Mainz

20:30 Hoffenheim - Freiburg



France

Ligue 1, Matchweek 14

December 6

22:00 Lille - Brest

00:00 Auxerre - PSG

December 7

20:00 Monaco - Toulouse

22:00 Nice - Le Havre

00:00 Angers - Lyon

December 8

18:00 Lens - Montpellier

20:00 Nantes - Rennes

20:00 Strasbourg - Reims

23:45 Saint-Étienne - Marseille



Turkey

Süper Lig, Matchweek 15

December 6

21:00 Trabzonspor - Kasımpaşa

December 7

14:30 Konyaspor - Antalyaspor

17:00 Goztepe - Adana Demirspor

20:00 Besiktas – Fenerbahce

December 8

14:30 Eyupspor - Samsunspor

17:00 Kayserispor - Alanyaspor

17:00 Sivasspor - Galatasaray

20:00 Basaksehir - Hatayspor

December 9

21:00 Gaziantep - Caykur Rizespor



