Barcelona make move for Germany International and Bayer Leverkusen defender

Barcelona has taken the first step towards adding Germany international and Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah to their squad.

The Spanish giant has sent an initial offer to the player, Idman.biz reports.

Barcelona is looking to bring the 28-year-old defender on board as a free agent in the summer of 2025. Tah's current contract with Bayer Leverkusen will expire at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Barcelona has also made progress in negotiations with the player. The club's sporting director, Deco, has met with both Jonathan and his agent, Pini Zahavi.

Bayern Munich is also interested in securing the player's services.

