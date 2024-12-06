6 December 2024
Ceyhun Sultanov: "It’s better for Santos to leave"

Speculation continues to grow about Fernando Santos stepping down as the head coach of the Azerbaijan national football team.

In an interview with Sport24.az, Ceyhun Sultanov expressed his opinion on the matter, Idman.biz reports.

"It’s better for Fernando Santos to leave than to stay," Sultanov stated. "We saw in the Nations League that he’s not the coach who can help our national team. This is my personal opinion, and others may see it differently. Replacing him with a local coach would be a better option."

As discussions about Santos’ future unfold, the possibility of a local coach taking charge is gaining attention.

