Seminar held at Qarabag Football Academy

A seminar was recently organized for the teams at the Qarabag Football Academy.

The event featured Anar Salmanov, a member of the AFFA Referees Committee, and included players and coaching staff from the academy's teams, Idman.biz reports.

Salmanov discussed the rules of the game during the session, providing commentary on match episodes displayed in a video.

Discussions were held regarding those specific game moments, and questions related to refereeing and the rules of the game were answered.

Idman.biz