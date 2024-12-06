Fernando Santos dismisses exit rumors – OFFICIAL STATEMENT

Rumors about Fernando Santos stepping down as the head coach of the Azerbaijan national football team are unfounded.

Speaking to Idman.biz, AFFA spokesperson Elnur Mammadli clarified the situation, stating, "There is no question of his departure. Fernando Santos is fully committed to his duties. At the moment, he is in his office on the 5th floor. Reports about his resignation are false."

For context, the Portuguese coach, appointed this year, has a "3+1" year contract with the national team.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz