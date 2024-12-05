Two Qarabag players ruled out for the rest of the year, one to undergo surgery today

Two Qarabag players will not be available for the remainder of the year.

Idman.biz, citing Report, reports that these players are midfielder Aleksey Isayev and defender Kevin Medina.

Isayev, who is also a member of the Azerbaijan national team, will undergo surgery today. The player, who had a pre-existing injury, requires an operation for a groin tear. He is expected to be sidelined for about a month.

Kevin Medina will undergo 4-6 weeks of treatment for a calf muscle strain. The Colombian defender was injured during the 3-0 victory over Neftchi in the 15th round of the Misli Premier League.

