Azerbaijan national team will head to Albania

Today, the draw for the second round of the 2024/2025 European U17 Championship took place.

According to Idman.biz, the draw ceremony, held in Nyon, Switzerland, determined the opponents for Azerbaijan's national team.

In Group 6 of League B, the U-17 national team of Azerbaijan will compete against Albania and Wales. The second-round matches will take place in March 2025 in Albania.

In the first round, our national team lost to Hungary 0-4 and Greece 0-3, while drawing 1-1 with Romania.

Idman.biz