Dominance of foreign players: Top scorers in the Premier League

With 15 rounds now completed in the Misli Premier League, 93 footballers have netted goals during this period.

Idman.biz presents the statistics of the top scorers of the first 15 rounds, categorized by various parameters.

Felipe Santos from Araz Nakhchivan leads the list with 8 goals. Joy-Lance Mickels (Sabah), Leandro Andrade (Qarabag), and David Volkovi (Zira) are tied with 7 goals each. The highest-scoring local player is Toral Bayramov from Qarabag with 4 goals. Other notable local scorers include Ramil Sheydayev (Neftchi) and Orkhan Aliyev (Kapaz) with 3 goals each.

The youngest goalscorer is Murad Mammadov (Neftchi), who turned 18 in April. Alongside him, two other players under 20 – Rufat Abbasov (Shamakhi) and Sadiq Shafiyev (Turan Tovuz) – have scored 1 goal each.

The youngest player to score 2 goals is Nariman Akhundzada, who celebrated his 20th birthday in April. Also, Veysel Rzayev (Turan Tovuz), Soulyman Allouch (Sabail), and Salifou Soumah (Zira) each have 2 goals at 23 years or younger. Among these, Allouch and Soumah are the youngest foreign players to score in the league.

Among players over 30, the top scorer is Gorka Laruccia (Sabail), with 3 goals. He is approaching 32 years of age. The oldest scorers are Richard Almeida (Qarabag) and Cristian (Turan Tovuz), both having scored 2 goals each. Almeida celebrated his 35th birthday in March, while Cristian is three months younger.

Regarding shots on goal, Sadiq Shafiyev (Turan Tovuz) and Agadadash Salyanski (Neftchi) have both scored with 100% efficiency from the shots they attempted. The top scorer based on shots taken is Felipe Santos from Araz Nakhchivan, who scored 8 goals from 22 attempts, achieving a 36.36% success rate. Despite having a slightly higher success rate at 36.84%, Leandro Andrade (Qarabag) needed 19 attempts to score 7 goals.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz