League leader drops points, champions end losing streak – VIDEO

The 14th round of the English Premier League was marked by a series of high-scoring matches.
Idman.biz reports that Liverpool dropped points in a thrilling 6-goal game.
The league leaders failed to overcome Newcastle on the road. Despite falling behind, the Reds turned the game around late on. However, a 90th-minute equalizer by Schär ended their 9-match winning streak.
Manchester City broke their 7-game winless run across all competitions with a dominant performance at home, defeating Nottingham Forest 3-0. Meanwhile, Chelsea delivered a stunning 5-1 victory over Southampton away.
In another notable result, Arsenal prevailed over Manchester United with a solid 2-0 win.
Premier League Standings:
Liverpool leads with 35 points, followed by Chelsea and Arsenal, both 7 points behind. Manchester City also trails by 7 points.
Premier League – Round 14 Results:
• Everton 4–0 Wolves
• Manchester City 3–0 Nottingham Forest
• Newcastle 3–3 Liverpool
• Southampton 1–5 Chelsea
• Arsenal 2–0 Manchester United
• Aston Villa 3–1 Brentford
Idman.biz