League leader drops points, champions end losing streak – VIDEO

The 14th round of the English Premier League was marked by a series of high-scoring matches.

Idman.biz reports that Liverpool dropped points in a thrilling 6-goal game.

The league leaders failed to overcome Newcastle on the road. Despite falling behind, the Reds turned the game around late on. However, a 90th-minute equalizer by Schär ended their 9-match winning streak.

Manchester City broke their 7-game winless run across all competitions with a dominant performance at home, defeating Nottingham Forest 3-0. Meanwhile, Chelsea delivered a stunning 5-1 victory over Southampton away.

In another notable result, Arsenal prevailed over Manchester United with a solid 2-0 win.

Premier League Standings:

Liverpool leads with 35 points, followed by Chelsea and Arsenal, both 7 points behind. Manchester City also trails by 7 points.

Premier League – Round 14 Results:

• Everton 4–0 Wolves

• Manchester City 3–0 Nottingham Forest



• Newcastle 3–3 Liverpool

• Southampton 1–5 Chelsea

• Arsenal 2–0 Manchester United

• Aston Villa 3–1 Brentford

Idman.biz