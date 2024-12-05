5 December 2024
EN

League leader drops points, champions end losing streak – VIDEO

Football
News
5 December 2024 09:21
24
League leader drops points, champions end losing streak – VIDEO

The 14th round of the English Premier League was marked by a series of high-scoring matches.

Idman.biz reports that Liverpool dropped points in a thrilling 6-goal game.

The league leaders failed to overcome Newcastle on the road. Despite falling behind, the Reds turned the game around late on. However, a 90th-minute equalizer by Schär ended their 9-match winning streak.

Manchester City broke their 7-game winless run across all competitions with a dominant performance at home, defeating Nottingham Forest 3-0. Meanwhile, Chelsea delivered a stunning 5-1 victory over Southampton away.

In another notable result, Arsenal prevailed over Manchester United with a solid 2-0 win.

Premier League Standings:
Liverpool leads with 35 points, followed by Chelsea and Arsenal, both 7 points behind. Manchester City also trails by 7 points.

Premier League – Round 14 Results:
• Everton 4–0 Wolves

• Manchester City 3–0 Nottingham Forest

• Newcastle 3–3 Liverpool

• Southampton 1–5 Chelsea

• Arsenal 2–0 Manchester United

• Aston Villa 3–1 Brentford

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Former Barcelona player Pedro Perlaza rescued
12:25
World football

Former Barcelona player Pedro Perlaza rescued

The football player kidnapped by thieves has been rescued and is now safe and sound
Arif Asadov: “Gabala’s fearless performance against Qarabag surprised me” - INTERVIEW
12:14
Azerbaijan football

Arif Asadov: “Gabala’s fearless performance against Qarabag surprised me” - INTERVIEW

Former Azerbaijan national team coach Arif Asadov shared his thoughts on recent Cup matches and performances
Milan to celebrate 125th anniversary with special retro jerseys
11:52
Football

Milan to celebrate 125th anniversary with special retro jerseys

The "Rossoneri" will host Genoa in the 16th round of Serie A
Penalty drama marks 33rd season of Azerbaijan Cup: Sabah advances over Turan Tovuz
10:56
Azerbaijan football

Penalty drama marks 33rd season of Azerbaijan Cup: Sabah advances over Turan Tovuz

Sabah emerged victorious in their away match against Turan Tovuz with a 2-2 draw
Dominance of foreign players: Top scorers in the Premier League
10:50
Football

Dominance of foreign players: Top scorers in the Premier League

Idman.biz presents the statistics of the top scorers of the first 15 rounds, categorized by various parameters

Confusing gates in Premier League: Defender Scores Two Own Goals - VIDEO
10:46
Football

Confusing gates in Premier League: Defender Scores Two Own Goals - VIDEO

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Craig Dawson made headlines for the wrong reasons

Most read

Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici to undergo surgery
4 December 09:24
Football

Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici to undergo surgery

The condition of Turan Tovuz defender Denis Marandici has been clarified, as confirmed by the club’s press service
Lyon's Georges Mikautadze robbed at gunpoint after scoring brace against Qarabag
2 December 16:36
Football

Lyon's Georges Mikautadze robbed at gunpoint after scoring brace against Qarabag

The police have launched a search for the perpetrators
Sabah player: "I apologize to Denis and his family"
4 December 18:31
Football

Sabah player: "I apologize to Denis and his family"

Sabah player Pavol Safranko apologized to Denis Marandici and his family after breaking the opponent's leg
Kevin Medina and Leandro Andrade address incident during Neftchi match
2 December 15:28
Football

Kevin Medina and Leandro Andrade address incident during Neftchi match

Neither of us meant anything deeper or offensive by it