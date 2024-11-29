Qarabag continues unfortunate streak in European Competitions: 5-game home defeat series

29 November 2024
Qarabag is enduring a tough streak in European competitions, extending its home defeat series to five games.

According to Idman.biz, the Azerbaijani champions have fallen into a losing streak at home. Since the third qualifying round of the Champions League, where they lost 1-2 to Ludogorets, the team has faced consecutive defeats in all of their last five home matches.

This poor run started after Gurban Gurbanov's team thrashed Lincoln Red Imps 5-0 in the second qualifying round. Following that, Ludogorets and Dinamo Zagreb won in Baku, while in the Europa League, Malmö, Ajax, and Lyon secured victories against Qarabag with large scorelines.

Here are the results of the team's home matches in the 2024/25 season:
Champions League:
Qarabag 1-2 Ludogorets
Qarabag 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb

Europa League:
Qarabag 1-2 Malmö
Qarabag 0-3 Ajax
Qarabag 1-4 Lyon

This five-game home losing streak is now the second worst in the history of Azerbaijani clubs in European competitions. The previous worst was Qarabag’s historic seven-game losing streak at home, which remained unbroken since 1996.
The last time Qarabag managed to secure a home win in European competitions was in 2009 against Rosenborg after a long period of defeats. However, the club is now close to matching that negative record and must avoid a loss or aim for at least a draw in their upcoming match against FCSB in January 2025 to prevent it.
The full historical breakdown of home losses includes matches from various European tournaments such as the Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Cup, and Intertoto Cup, as listed in the original article.

Idman.biz

