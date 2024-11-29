Maksim Medvedev: “Qarabag was on par with Lyon in terms of play”

“Qarabag did not fall behind Lyon in terms of gameplay,” stated Maksim Medvedev, former captain of Qarabag FK, in an interview with Report about the UEFA Europa League league phase match against Lyon.

According to Idman.biz, Medvedev emphasized that while the result was disappointing, Qarabag matched Lyon’s level during the game:

“Of course, we didn’t expect this outcome before the match. We are well aware of Lyon’s footballing quality, but Qarabag was not outplayed. The visitors simply capitalized on their chances, while it wasn’t our day. The ball hit the posts, and we couldn’t convert opportunities. Unfortunately, the final score doesn’t reflect the game itself. Even Lyon’s coach highlighted this after the match. It was a tightly contested battle, but perhaps their players’ individual skills made the difference.”

The game, held at Tofig Bahramov Stadium, ended with a 4-1 victory for Lyon.

Idman.biz