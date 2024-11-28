28 November 2024
EN

Muarem Muarem: “Qarabag will defeat Lyon” - INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
28 November 2024 15:11
27
Muarem Muarem: “Qarabag will defeat Lyon” - INTERVIEW

Former North Macedonian player of Qarabag, Muarem Muarem, speaks to Idman.biz.

- You played for Qarabag for five seasons. Do you still follow their matches?
- Yes, I watch Qarabag matches, both in the Premier League and European tournaments. Although they didn’t start the Europa League strongly, they won their fourth match. Their performance in the Azerbaijani championship is excellent. Qarabag has become an experienced team in Europe, and I support them in their international games. I believe they will achieve good results in their upcoming matches, including the one against Lyon.

- Do you think our team, led by Gurban Gurbanov, can win today's duel?
- Victory against the French team is possible. Qarabag has been competing in the Europa League for a long time, but this stage follows a different format—just one match against each team. That means there’s no chance for a rematch, so they need to be very focused. This setup changes how teams prepare for games. Qarabag has enough quality players, and I believe they can defeat Lyon.

- During your time at Qarabag, you played against France's Saint-Étienne in the Europa League. How do you recall that experience?
- Yes, during my time at Qarabag, we only played against one French club, Saint-Étienne. It was our first Europa League campaign. We drew 0-0 at home and 1-1 away. We played very well in their stadium. Although I didn’t score against the French, I remember scoring in a match against Dnipro. Playing against Saint-Étienne was a valuable experience for both me and the team.

- How do you assess Qarabag’s chances of advancing to the playoffs?
- After three losses, advancing to the playoffs will be difficult. However, Gurban Gurbanov’s team will fight until the end. To improve their chances, they must avoid further defeats.

- You retired as a footballer in 2018. What are you doing now?
- I worked as a head coach. Most recently, I led Gostivar in North Macedonia’s First Division, but we parted ways by mutual agreement early in the season due to some unfavorable situations. I resigned and am currently looking for a new team.

- Would you accept an offer from Azerbaijan?
- I miss Azerbaijan. I played there for five years and have many friends in the country. I also miss Baku. I would love to return to Azerbaijan. I hope an opportunity arises, and I get the chance to work there again.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Abdellah Zoubir: "Life in Azerbaijan is wonderful"
16:53
Football

Abdellah Zoubir: "Life in Azerbaijan is wonderful"

In an interview with France's L'Équipe, Qarabag midfielder Abdellah Zoubir spoke highly of life in Azerbaijan
UEFA Europa League 5th round predictions for Qarabag vs Lyon
16:34
Football

UEFA Europa League 5th round predictions for Qarabag vs Lyon

Predictions from various foreign sports outlets suggest a tough challenge for the Azerbaijani champions
National team players file complaint against Ramil Sheydayev to AFFA
16:11
Football

National team players file complaint against Ramil Sheydayev to AFFA

Most players of the Azerbaijani national football team no longer want to play alongside Ramil Sheydayev
Celebrities predict the Qarabag vs. Lyon match
16:04
Football

Celebrities predict the Qarabag vs. Lyon match

The Qarabag vs. Lyon game in the Europa League Group Stage is set to take place today at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium
Juninho on Red Star Belgrade’s radar for potential transfer
15:27
Football

Juninho on Red Star Belgrade’s radar for potential transfer

Scouts from Red Star plan to attend today’s Europa League Group Stage match between Qarabag and Lyon
Lampard officially appointed as Coventry City boss
15:24
Football

Lampard officially appointed as Coventry City boss

The 46-year-old manager has signed a 2.5-year contract

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO
27 November 13:29
Football

Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO

The 52-year-old coach emphasized their goal to delight the fans
Frank De Bleeckere clarifies controversial incidents in Misli Premier League
25 November 17:58
Football

Frank De Bleeckere clarifies controversial incidents in Misli Premier League

"Both decisions were correct and confirmed by VAR"
Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down
27 November 16:55
Football

Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down

Arat's resignation was accepted during a meeting held today, and he has been replaced by Hüseyin Yücel
UCL league phase round 5 statistics
27 November 15:01
Football

UCL league phase round 5 statistics

40 goals scored across 9 games made this the joint-second most prolific day in Champions League history