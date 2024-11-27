French journalists attempt to provocate Qarabag player Yassine Benzia – VIDEO

Ahead of the Europa League match between Qarabag and Lyon, Qarabag's head coach Gurban Gurbanov held a press conference today.

According to Idman.biz, during the conference, French journalists attempted to provoke Qarabag midfielder Yassine Benzia, who had previously played for Lyon, with provocative questions.

They asked the Algerian player about his time at Qarabag, and why it holds special meaning.

Benzia, who was clearly emotional about the upcoming match, shared:

"The match against Lyon is very important to me. I played for this club, and now I will face them with Qarabag. There is a big difference between the Lyon I played for and the Qarabag I’m part of now. The president has changed, and while Lyon used to compete for the top spots, now both clubs are very strong."

He also explained the significance of Qarabag's name:

"The name Qarabag holds a special meaning for everyone. When I speak about its meaning, I refer to the fact that the club is from the Qarabag region, a place affected by war, but has now relocated to Baku. There is no hidden message in my words."

Benzia emphasized the unity within Qarabag:

"We are like a family here. I'm happy with the values the club represents. Our coach treats each player individually, and I’m happy to be part of this team."

The much-anticipated Qarabag vs Lyon match will take place tomorrow, November 28, at 21:45 at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium.

