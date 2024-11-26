Referees announced for Qarabag – Lyon match

The referees for the Qarabag vs Lyon match have been announced.

According to Idman.biz, Serbian officials will be in charge of the UEFA Europa League Group Stage match, scheduled for November 28.

Nenad Minaković will be the head referee, with Nikola Borovic and Bosko Bojovic serving as his assistants. Milan Mitić will be the fourth official, while Momcilo Markovic will operate the VAR, with Novak Simović as the AVAR.

The match will take place at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium and is set to kick off at 21:45.

Idman.biz