Champions League: Bayern hosts PSG, Barcelona faces Brest

The fifth round of the UEFA Champions League league phase kicks off today with nine exciting matches on the schedule.
Idman.biz reports that the spotlight will be on Munich, where Bayern Munich will host Paris Saint-Germain in a high-stakes encounter.
Meanwhile, Barcelona is set to challenge the tournament’s surprise team, Brest, while Sporting CP takes on Arsenal in another headline clash.
The matchday will conclude tomorrow, November 27, with another nine games.
Matchday 5 fixtures (November 26):
21:45 Slovan vs. Milan
21:45 Sparta vs. Atletico
00:00 Barcelona vs. Brest
00:00 Bayer vs. Salzburg
00:00 Bayern vs. PSG
00:00 Inter vs. Leipzig
00:00 Manchester City vs. Feyenoord
00:00 Sporting vs. Arsenal
00:00 Young Boys vs. Atalanta
|Rank
|
Team
|
Pl
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
G/D
|
P
|
1
|
Liverpool
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
10-1
|
12
|
2
|
Sporting
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
9-2
|
10
|
3
|
Monaco
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
10-4
|
10
|
4
|
Brest
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
9-3
|
10
|
5
|
Inter
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
6-0
|
10
|
6
|
Barcelona
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
15-5
|
9
|
7
|
Borussia D
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
13-6
|
9
|
8
|
Aston Villa
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
6-1
|
9
|
9
|
Atalanta
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
5-0
|
8
|
10
|
Manchester City
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
10-4
|
7
|
11
|
Juventus
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
7-5
|
7
|
12
|
Arsenal
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
3-1
|
7
|
13
|
Bayer
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
6-5
|
7
|
14
|
Lille
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
5-4
|
7
|
15
|
Celtic
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
9-9
|
7
|
16
|
Dinamo Z
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
10-12
|
7
|
17
|
Bavaria
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
11-7
|
6
|
18
|
Real
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
9-7
|
6
|
19
|
Benfica
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
7-4
|
6
|
20
|
Milan
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
7-6
|
6
|
21
|
Feyenoord
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
7-10
|
6
|
22
|
Bruges
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
3-6
|
6
|
23
|
Atlético
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
5-9
|
6
|
24
|
PSV
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
7-5
|
5
|
25
|
PSG
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
3-5
|
4
|
26
|
Sparta
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
5-8
|
4
|
27
|
Stuttgart
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
3-6
|
4
|
28
|
Shakhtar
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
2-5
|
4
|
29
|
Girona
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
4-8
|
3
|
30
|
Salzburg
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
3-10
|
3
|
31
|
Bologna
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
0-5
|
1
|
32
|
Leipzig
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
4-9
|
0
|
33
|
Sturm
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
1-6
|
0
|
34
|
Young Boyz
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
1-11
|
0
|
35
|
Red Star
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
4-16
|
0
|
36
|
Slavic
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
2-15
|
0
Idman.biz