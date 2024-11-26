Champions League: Bayern hosts PSG, Barcelona faces Brest

The fifth round of the UEFA Champions League league phase kicks off today with nine exciting matches on the schedule.

Idman.biz reports that the spotlight will be on Munich, where Bayern Munich will host Paris Saint-Germain in a high-stakes encounter.

Meanwhile, Barcelona is set to challenge the tournament’s surprise team, Brest, while Sporting CP takes on Arsenal in another headline clash.

The matchday will conclude tomorrow, November 27, with another nine games.

Matchday 5 fixtures (November 26):

21:45 Slovan vs. Milan

21:45 Sparta vs. Atletico

00:00 Barcelona vs. Brest

00:00 Bayer vs. Salzburg

00:00 Bayern vs. PSG

00:00 Inter vs. Leipzig

00:00 Manchester City vs. Feyenoord

00:00 Sporting vs. Arsenal

00:00 Young Boys vs. Atalanta