24 November 2024
36th Baku Derby: One team claims victory, the other leads by goal difference

23 November 2024 12:52
The 14th round of the Misli Premier League will conclude with the much-anticipated Baku derby between Neftchi and Zira on the second day of the round.

According to Idman.biz, the two capital city teams will face off at the Neftchi Arena in what will be their 36th meeting in the Azerbaijani national championships.
Looking at the previous 35 encounters, there is an interesting statistic: Zira has claimed more victories, while Neftchi holds the advantage in goal difference. This is due in part to large-margin victories and a technical result not counting towards goal difference.

In terms of wins, Zira has triumphed 14 times, while Neftchi has won 12, with 9 draws between the two sides. Neftchi has scored 38 goals, while Zira has netted 35.

Zira has won the last two encounters, but Neftchi has been unbeaten at home in their last four matches.

The match at Neftchi Arena is scheduled to kick off at 19:00.

• 03.10.2015: Zira 2:0 Neftchi
• 06.12.2015: Neftchi 1:1 Zira
• 27.02.2016: Zira 3:0 Neftchi
• 23.04.2016: Neftchi 0:0 Zira
• 14.08.2016: Neftchi 0:1 Zira
• 16.10.2016: Zira 2:0 Neftchi
• 05.03.2017: Neftchi 1:2 Zira
• 23.04.2017: Zira - Neftchi (match not finished)
• 16.09.2017: Neftchi 1:2 Zira
• 05.11.2017: Zira 1:0 Neftchi
• 24.02.2018: Neftchi 1:1 Zira
• 15.04.2018: Zira 0:3 Neftchi
• 22.09.2018: Zira 1:2 Neftchi
• 10.11.2018: Neftchi 2:2 Zira
• 16.02.2019: Zira 0:0 Neftchi
• 06.04.2019: Neftchi 4:2 Zira
• 26.08.2019: Zira 1:0 Neftchi
• 20.10.2019: Neftchi 3:0 Zira
• 03.10.2020: Zira 1:0 Neftchi
• 28.11.2020: Neftchi 0:0 Zira
• 25.02.2021: Zira 1:0 Neftchi
• 17.04.2021: Neftchi 4:0 Zira
• 22.08.2021: Zira 1:2 Neftchi
• 23.10.2021: Neftchi 2:1 Zira
• 03.04.2022: Neftchi 1:1 Zira
• 15.05.2022: Zira 1:0 Neftchi
• 26.08.2022: Neftchi 2:1 Zira
• 29.10.2022: Zira 0:3 Neftchi
• 02.02.2023: Neftchi 1:0 Zira
• 01.04.2023: Zira 1:1 Neftchi
• 23.09.2023: Zira 1:1 Neftchi
• 03.12.2023: Neftchi 1:0 Zira
• 18.02.2024: Neftchi 1:0 Zira
• 20.04.2024: Zira 3:1 Neftchi
• 15.09.2024: Zira 2:0 Neftchi

