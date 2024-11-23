24 November 2024
EN

Raul Hajiyev: "AFFA is working on resolving the document issues"

Football
News
23 November 2024 12:28
43
Raul Hajiyev: "AFFA is working on resolving the document issues"

Raul Hajiyev, who was born in Georgia and currently plays in the country, spoke to Sportal.az about his career and his future with the Azerbaijani national team.

According to Idman.biz, there was a time when the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) tried to nationalize Hajiyev and call him up to the U19 national team, but his debut never materialized due to documentation issues.

Recently, however, it looks like there may be a chance for Raul, currently playing for the Georgian club Spaeri in a lower division, to represent Azerbaijan at the senior level. He discussed the situation, saying:

“Due to documentation issues, I couldn’t play in the European Championship qualifiers with the U19 team. Right now, AFFA and the national team coaches are working to resolve these issues. If I get an Azerbaijani passport, it will not affect my ability to play in Georgia. However, I would love to play in Azerbaijan. At one point, I was torn between the U-19 teams of Georgia and Azerbaijan, but in the end, I chose Azerbaijan. Unfortunately, because of the paperwork, I couldn’t contribute to my national team, but I am hopeful that the document issues will be sorted out by the time the U-21 team comes around, and I’ll be able to play for my country.”
Raul also expressed his desire to play in the Azerbaijan Premier League: “Even though I am in Georgia, I still watch the matches of the Azerbaijan championship. When I was part of the U-19 team, the passport issue was already on the agenda, and there were talks with 2-3 clubs. At this stage, there’s no news yet. Everything depends on the passport. I would love to play in the Premier League. We’ll see how things unfold over time.”

Raul, originally from Azerbaijan, was born in Rustavi, Georgia. Last year, he was called up to the U19 national team but couldn’t play because he had not received a local passport.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Great Captains: Our Number 14 Behind the Top 14
23 November 18:07
Football

Great Captains: Our Number 14 Behind the Top 14

With this achievement, Kane joined the ranks of Europe’s “Great Captain
Jalal Huseynov’s 5-minute impact in Bulgaria – 4:2 Victory
23 November 17:30
Football

Jalal Huseynov’s 5-minute impact in Bulgaria – 4:2 Victory

Azerbaijani footballer played a brief but impactful role in his team's latest match in the Bulgarian top tier
Marko Jankovic : "Better days will come, but when – That's the question"
23 November 17:14
Football

Marko Jankovic : "Better days will come, but when – That's the question"

How are foreign legion players from the Azerbaijan Premier League performing in their respective national teams?
Mistaken Logos lead to firing during Orenburg vs. Zenit match broadcast
23 November 17:05
World football

Mistaken Logos lead to firing during Orenburg vs. Zenit match broadcast

Technical issues arose during the broadcast of the Russian Premier League's XVI round match between Orenburg and Zenit
Igor Akinfeev Watches Qarabag matches for Dmitry Kramarenko
23 November 16:46
Football

Igor Akinfeev Watches Qarabag matches for Dmitry Kramarenko

Akinfeev explained that they watch Qarabag games together
Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev returns after 113 days
23 November 16:15
Football

Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev returns after 113 days

line-ups for the match between Sabail and Qarabag have been announced

Most read

Rodri hails Messi as the GOAT: “The feeling of danger was constant” - VIDEO
21 November 10:17
Football

Rodri hails Messi as the GOAT: “The feeling of danger was constant” - VIDEO

Reflecting on his experiences playing against both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodri shared his admiration for the Argentine legend
Netflix releases documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo - VIDEO
22 November 09:40
Football

Netflix releases documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo - VIDEO

"They say I'm in Saudi Arabia just for the money"
VAR controversy in Azerbaijan match: UEFA admits error
21 November 13:38
Football

VAR controversy in Azerbaijan match: UEFA admits error

In the UEFA Nations League match between Sweden and Azerbaijan (6-0), there are claims that the VAR system made a significant error
Nations League draw made: Turkiye faces Hungary
22 November 16:28
Football

Nations League draw made: Turkiye faces Hungary

The draw for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and playoff stages of the Nations League has been held