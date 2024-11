FIFA referee Kamal Umudlu has received another important appointment.

According to Idman.biz, Umudlu will be the referee for the UEFA Youth League match between Sturm (Austria) and Girona (Spain) in Round 5.

He will be assisted by Namik Huseynov and Vusal Mammadov, while Bulgarian Emil Ristoskov will serve as the fourth official.

The match is scheduled for November 27th at the Jacques Lemans Arena in Sankt Veit an der Glan, Austria, and will kick off at 17:00 Baku time.

