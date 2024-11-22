AFFA official attends UEFA Licensing Committee meeting

Elchin Mammadov, the Director of the Clubs Licensing Department at the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA), participated as a member in the UEFA Clubs Licensing Committee meeting.

According to Idman.biz, the meeting was held at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

During the session, the committee members discussed the following key topics:

• The integration of UEFA's solidarity payments for clubs with the licensing process starting from this season.

• A review of UEFA's efforts related to the licensing system in the previous season.

• Regulations concerning multi-club ownership, where one entity or individual owns multiple clubs.

• A summary of UEFA’s published statistical report and other related matters.

Idman.biz