24 November 2024
EN

Tournament held to celebrate Nizami Sadikov’s 60th anniversary - PHOTO

Football
News
21 November 2024 12:01
31
The 60th anniversary of one of Tovuz's football legends, Nizami Sadikov, was celebrated with a special tournament.

According to Idman.biz, the event was organized by Turan Tovuz PFK in honor of Sadikov, who set a remarkable record of 1,106 minutes without conceding a goal and became the top-scoring Azerbaijani goalkeeper with 21 goals.

Teams made up of 2012-born players from Turan Tovuz, Kapaz, Azeri (Gəncə), Ganja, Qazakh Youth, and Shamkir competed in the two-day tournament.

In the final, Turan Tovuz and Kapaz emerged as the top teams, both having completed the group stages with perfect results. Azeri claimed third place with a 3:1 victory over Ganja. The final match saw Turan Tovuz defeat Kapaz 3-0, securing the championship title.

After the final, a prize-giving ceremony was held. The Fair Play award went to Ganja’s head coach Intigam Samadov, presented by Turan Tovuz Football Academy coordinator Ulfat Madatov. Tural Aliyev was named the tournament’s best referee, while Tunar Namazov from Turan Tovuz earned the title of Best Forward. The award for Best Goalkeeper went to Vidadi Karimli from Turan Tovuz, presented by Nizami Sadikov. The Best Player award was given to Huseyn Azizov from Kapaz, presented by Ali Balakishiyev, deputy chairman of Turan Tovuz PFK’s executive board.

All players from Azeri, Kapaz, and Turan Tovuz received medals, and the main prize, the trophy, was awarded by Nizami Sadikov to the captain of the winning team from Turan Tovuz’s respective age group.

The celebrations concluded with a banquet in honor of the veteran footballer, where he was presented with a Turan Tovuz jersey bearing the number 60 as a gift.

Idman.biz

Tags:

