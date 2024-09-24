24 September 2024
Tottenham - Qarabag match referees announced

Football
News
24 September 2024 12:39
8
The referees of the Tottenham - Qarabag game in the League phase first round of the Europa League have been announced.

The meeting to be held on September 26 will be managed by referees from France , Idman.biz reports.

The head referee of the match will be Willy Delajod. He will be assisted by Erwan Finjean and Philippe Jeanne. Thomas Leonard will serve as the fourth official. France's Benoît Millot will be VAR, Austrian Alan Kijas will be AVAR.

The game to be held on September 26 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium will start at 23:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz

