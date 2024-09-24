Abdullayev reaches 100

Araz-Nakhchivan player Vadim Abdullayev played his 100th game in the Azerbaijan championships.

Abdullayev's anniversary coincided with the Misli Premier League VII round, as reported by Idman.biz.

The captain of the Nakhchivan team was in the starting lineup for the away match with "Turan Tovuz" (2:1).

Vadim played 100 matches in 5 different clubs. He won 19 chances at Baku, 19 at Simurg, 1 at Gabala, 20 at Sabah, 41 times at Araz-Nakhchivan. The only goal of the 29-year-old midfielder was recorded in the team of Simurg.

Vadim's debut occurred on May 5, 2012, in the match between Baku and Neftchi (2:0).

Idman.biz