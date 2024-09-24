24 September 2024
EN

Abdullayev reaches 100

Football
News
24 September 2024 12:01
12
Abdullayev reaches 100

Araz-Nakhchivan player Vadim Abdullayev played his 100th game in the Azerbaijan championships.

Abdullayev's anniversary coincided with the Misli Premier League VII round, as reported by Idman.biz.

The captain of the Nakhchivan team was in the starting lineup for the away match with "Turan Tovuz" (2:1).

Vadim played 100 matches in 5 different clubs. He won 19 chances at Baku, 19 at Simurg, 1 at Gabala, 20 at Sabah, 41 times at Araz-Nakhchivan. The only goal of the 29-year-old midfielder was recorded in the team of Simurg.

Vadim's debut occurred on May 5, 2012, in the match between Baku and Neftchi (2:0).

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Tottenham - Qarabag match referees announced
12:39
Football

Tottenham - Qarabag match referees announced

The game to be held on September 26 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium will start at 23:00 Baku time
Seventh Duel with the Creators of Football: Qarabag Takes on Tottenham in Europa League
12:24
Football

Seventh Duel with the Creators of Football: Qarabag Takes on Tottenham in Europa League

The league phase Europa League is set to begin this week
Misli Premier League: Productivity RECORD of season
12:22
Football

Misli Premier League: Productivity RECORD of season

A new productivity record of the season was shattered
250th goal from Sabah - VIDEO
11:37
Football

250th goal from Sabah - VIDEO

Sabah met Sabail in the Baku derby and won 4:2
Azerbaijan’s friendly match with Gabala
10:54
Football

Azerbaijan’s friendly match with Gabala

The training will end today
Everton’s options to replace Sean Dyche
10:14
Football

Everton’s options to replace Sean Dyche

England's Everton club is planning to change the head coach

Most read

Belgrade derby in doubt: Fans set fire to Partizan Stadium - VIDEO
23 September 09:58
Football

Belgrade derby in doubt: Fans set fire to Partizan Stadium - VIDEO

Broken bottles were scattered across the pitch, and oil was poured on the grass and set on fire
Real after 73 years - 5 penalties in 6 matches
22 September 14:09
World football

Real after 73 years - 5 penalties in 6 matches

Real won the right to take penalty kicks 5 times in the first 6 rounds of La Liga
FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan against Mongolia and Cuba
21 September 14:00
Chess

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan against Mongolia and Cuba

Today the games of the X round will be held
Turan Tovuz - Araz-Nakhchivan: The squads have been announced
21 September 17:48
Football

Turan Tovuz - Araz-Nakhchivan: The squads have been announced

A game will be organized today in the Misli Premier League