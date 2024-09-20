AFFA management participates in UEFA meeting

UEFA held a meeting within the framework of the TEP program in Cannes, France, with the participation of the heads of national associations.

AFFA President Rovshan Najaf and Executive Vice President Sarkhan Hajiyev participated in the event, Idman.biz reports.

Within the framework of the event, AFFA management held meetings with the heads of football federations of different countries. Issues of mutual cooperation were discussed at the meetings, as well as discussions were held regarding the holding of events for the development of football in both countries.

Idman.biz