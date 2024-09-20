20 September 2024
EN

AFFA management participates in UEFA meeting

Football
News
20 September 2024 18:04
10
AFFA management participates in UEFA meeting

UEFA held a meeting within the framework of the TEP program in Cannes, France, with the participation of the heads of national associations.

AFFA President Rovshan Najaf and Executive Vice President Sarkhan Hajiyev participated in the event, Idman.biz reports.

Within the framework of the event, AFFA management held meetings with the heads of football federations of different countries. Issues of mutual cooperation were discussed at the meetings, as well as discussions were held regarding the holding of events for the development of football in both countries.

Idman.biz

Related news

Alexander-Arnold makes shock £80m offer to buy Nantes
17:48
Football

Alexander-Arnold makes shock £80m offer to buy Nantes

I nvesting in sports is a long-standing interest of the Aleksander-Arnold family
Bayern will Play at Franz Beckenbauer Stadium
17:05
Football

Bayern will Play at Franz Beckenbauer Stadium

Munich is changing the address of Bayern's iconic stadium
Aslan Karimov: "I don't think that Hryhorchuk’s leaving depends on Neftchi’s defeat"
16:19
Football

Aslan Karimov: "I don't think that Hryhorchuk’s leaving depends on Neftchi’s defeat"

"The inability of Neftchi to score points in the last period demotivated them
‘Courtois, the return of number 1’ documentary series launch - VIDEO
16:01
Football

‘Courtois, the return of number 1’ documentary series launch - VIDEO

"Courtois, the return of number 1”
Ronaldo’s retirement plans: “It's really difficult”
15:24
Football

Ronaldo’s retirement plans: “It's really difficult”

"They see me at home, at training, and in the game"
Australia head coach Graham Arnold resigns ahead of next World Cup qualifiers
14:32
Football

Australia head coach Graham Arnold resigns ahead of next World Cup qualifiers

The press service of the Australian Football Federation released information about this

Most read

Carlos Chandia: “This is a yellow card, but it will cost you your jersey”
19 September 18:24
World football

Carlos Chandia: “This is a yellow card, but it will cost you your jersey”

Despite Lionel Messi playing for Argentina in the final, the team could not win due to the referee's stubborn zeal
Scorer of the World Cup has died
18 September 15:25
Football

Scorer of the World Cup has died

He died after a long illness
Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"
19 September 14:24
Football

Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"

"I am very happy to be here. I'm a little excited"

‘Courtois, the return of number 1’ documentary series launch - VIDEO
16:01
Football

‘Courtois, the return of number 1’ documentary series launch - VIDEO

"Courtois, the return of number 1”