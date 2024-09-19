19 September 2024
Bakhtiyar Hasanalizada: "I aim to earn a spot on the national team again"- INTERVIEW

19 September 2024 12:51
Araz-Nakhchivan football player Bakhtiyar Hasanalizada's interview to Idman.biz.

- After a year in Turkiye, you returned to Azerbaijan. How do you evaluate your performance at Araz-Nakhchivan?

- I evaluate my performance at Araz-Nakhchivan as normal. It is still too early to give an exact estimate. I played only 6 games. I will try to be better in the upcoming rounds.

- Wasn't it difficult to get used to the Premier League again?

- I did not have any difficulties after returning from Turkiye. Because I have returned to my homeland. Before coming to this team, I had prior acquaintance with many players. Therefore, my adaptation was easy.

- When you played at Tuzlaspor you were invited to the national team. Do you think your performance in the Nakhchivan club will be enough to be invited to the team again?

- Of course, getting invited to the national team is one of my main wishes. I will try to improve my performances in the team so that I can be called to the national team again.

- Let's continue the conversation with Turkiye. Why do you think the performance of our players there is unsuccessful?

- I would not say that they perform unsuccessfully. Vusal Isgandarli plays for Boluspor. If it wasn't good anyway, they wouldn't have kept him. Coshqun Diniyev participated in many games and was called up to the national team. This year he moved to another strong team Bandırmaspor. Maybe some of their individual games fail. But in general, their performance is not unsuccessful.

- Finally, you will travel to Turan-Tovuz in the VII round of the Misli Premier League. What is your expectation from this match?

Turan Tovuz is a strong team. Their results are obvious. We expect it to be a tough game. We are training with all our strength to win a good result and make our fans happy.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

