Endrick left Raul behind

The young player of Real Endrick, who distinguished himself in the match against Stuttgart in the first round of the Champions League, signed a record.

The Brazilian was the youngest player to score a goal in the continent's prestigious club tournament, Idman.biz reports.

He did it at the age of 18 years and 58 days. With this, the forward left the legendary Spanish footballer Raul Gonzalez behind. Toliador stood out in the Champions League at the age of 18 years and 113 days. Spaniard is also the youngest Brazilian to score in the Champions League.

Real defeated Stuttgart with a score of 3:1.

