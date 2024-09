Azerbaijani football player Amil Yunanov will continue his career abroad.

The 31-year-old forward will play in the Albanian championship, Idman.biz reports.

Yunanov signed a contract with Bylis club until the end of the season. His new team is ranked 8th with 5 points after 5 rounds in the Albanian Super League.

Amil started the last season as a member of Sabail. After the winter break, he moved to Kapaz on loan.

Idman.biz