Man City rivals find point deduction insufficient

Manchester City, the current champion of the English Premier League, is accused of violating financial fair play.

Idman.biz reports that the “Trial of the Century” started yesterday and 115 violations of the law allegedly committed by them are being considered in the process.

It is on the agenda that City faces financial sanctions and even expulsion from the Premier League.

Premier League clubs are demanding tougher punishments for Manchester City. They believe that a possible point deduction would not be a serious enough punishment for the club for the violations. As an alternative punishment, they have suggested deducting points from Pep Guardiola's team for several seasons in a row.

Currently, Manchester City is the single leader in the Premier League with maximum points after 4 rounds.

