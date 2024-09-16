16 September 2024
EN

Urfan Abbasov's anniversary

Football
News
16 September 2024 11:38
34
Urfan Abbasov played his 300th game in the Azerbaijan championships.

Idman.biz reports that the anniversary of Araz-Nakhchivan’s 31-year-old defender coincided with the VI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Abbasov was on the field without being replaced in the home match with Kapaz (1:0). He became the 28th player in the history of national championships who played 300 or more games. The defender, who made his debut in the Premier League in the 2011/12 season, wore the uniform of 3 clubs. Urfan won 248 chances at Gabala, 47 at Sabail and 5 times at Araz-Nakhchivan.

Urfan, who scored 7 goals in 300 matches, stood out 5 times in the representative of Gabala and 2 times in the capital club.

Idman.biz

