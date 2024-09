Emin Jafarov, head of AFFA's Game Operations Department, was appointed by UEFA.

He will be the UEFA representative of the Žalgiris (Lithuania) - TNS (Wales) game to be held in the UEFA Youth League Champions path first stage, Idman.biz reports.

The match will be held on September 18 at the LFF stadium in Vilnius.

The head referee from Kazakhstan, Rustam Omarov, will manage the match between Žalgiris and TNS.

Idman.biz