12 September 2024
Will Mahir Emreli make his Bundesliga debut this week?

12 September 2024 10:36
Last month, Mahir Emreli, who moved to the German II Bundesliga club Nurnberg, has not yet made his debut in the club.

The member of the Azerbaijan national team, who has recovered from his injury, has already started training with the team, Idman.biz reports.

The German press writes that Emreli is just joining the training due to his injury and it is not enough to be ready for the games. The head coach of the team, Miroslav Klose, also spoke about the current situation of him: "I don't want to exclude this game. We said that if we can't bring Mahir to the match with Magdeburg, we will prepare him for the SSV Ulm match. But the recovery process took a little longer than we thought. Maybe we will need 2, 3 more days."

The game Nurnberg - SSV Ulm will be held on September 14. Mahir Emreli's team is 13th with 4 points after 4 rounds.

